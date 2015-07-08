Business News

Italian Neurosurgeon Talks Of Head Transplant By 2017

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Italian Neurosurgeon Talks Of Head Transplant By 2017
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kidney transplants have become routine, and heart transplants are increasing in prevalence with huge success rates. But, there’s a whole new school of thought coming our way, and some of it sounds incredible, if not impossible. Valery Spiridonov, a 30 year-old Russian man who suffers from Werdnig-Hoffman Disease, has been in touch with Italian neurosurgeon Dr. Sergio Canavero, who hopes to perform the first head transplant by 2017. Spiridonov believes that this transplant, albeit a risky one, is his only hope to escape the rare neuromuscular disease. According to various news reports, it looks like the surgical operation will require a team of 100 and cost an estimated US$15 million. The risks appear endless, and many other medical workers believe that it will also take a while before Dr. Canavero, who is also Director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, can perform the surgery he claims has a 90% chance of success.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector