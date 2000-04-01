Star Search

Here's your chance to score big with your big idea.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Hammacher Schlemmer, the world-renowned cataloger and retailer of consumer products, based in Chicago, Illinois, recently announced its Search for Invention 2000-a national competition aimed at discovering the next "must-have" innovation.

The competition is open to all inventors of patented consumer products looking to enter the marketplace. Interested inventors must submit product entries before May 15. Hammacher Schlemmer will award a total of $9,000 in cash grants to the winners.

Entries will be narrowed down to 20 semifinalists, requiring each to submit a working or nonworking prototype for the final round of judging. For more information on rules, regulations or how to submit entries, contact Hammacher Schlemmer at http://www.hammacher.com or call (773)INVENT.