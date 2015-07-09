Here's How You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for 78 Cents

July 9, 2015 1 min read

For Krispy Kreme's 78th birthday, the customers are getting the presents.

On Friday, July 10, any customer that buys a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts can get the second dozen for only 78 cents. That second dozen can only be Original Glazed – none of the fancier stuff.

Related: A Starbucks Price Hike Means Your Coffee Order Just Got More Expensive

Krispy Kreme opened its first location in Winston-Salem, N.C. in 1937. It wasn't until more than 50 years later in 1989, however, that the company opened its first retail-only store (previous locations had focused on making doughnuts to be sold at grocery and convenience stores).

In February, the chain celebrated its 1,000th store opening with a new location in Kansas City, Kan.

Related: Egg Shortage Forces Rita's to Pull Signature Custard From the Menu