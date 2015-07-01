Nike Opens its Largest Store in India

July 1, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Continuing its effort to fuel a lifestyle of sport and fitness in the country, yesterday Nike opened its largest store in India, located on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. The store lays special emphasis on the sport of running offering a wide choice of world-class products and specialized services catered to her.

Opened in partnership with SSIPL, the 7355 sq. ft. store is spread across three levels. The store offers a selection of apparel and footwear for competition, training and lifestyle across a variety of sports including running, football, cricket, basketball, tennis and women's training.

"At Nike, we truly believe in the power of sport and how it can change lives," says Sanjay Gangopadhyay, Managing Director and General Manager, Nike India. "This new store represents a bold step towards providing consumers in India with the best products from across the globe, which will help them become better athletes. We are confident that this store will cater to the sporting needs of every athlete in this city," he adds further.

The store boasts multiple services for the runner such as gait analysis, and is a hub for the Nike+ Run Club in Bangalore. Every weekend, consumers can register for free to partake in runs under the guidance of NRC coaches K.C. Kothandapani and Reeth Abraham. Additionally, the store is equipped to provide an overall premium experience specifically for her, including bra fittings. "This new Nike store on Brigade Road brings the best from services to innovations to help athletes reach their potential," said R. Ashwin, Member, Indian National Cricket Team.

Athletes representing a variety of sports such as Cricketers R. Ashwin, Shubhlakshmi and Karun Nair, Footballers Sunil Chhetri, Subrata Pal and Jyoti Ann Burrett, Nike+ Run Club coach Reeth Abraham, Shooter Heena Sidhu and Boxer Sarita Devi were present at the store launch.

Bollywood celebrity and sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan was also present at the launch and led a panel discussion with Nike's inspiring athletes about how sport has played a role in their lives, how it has helped change them as individuals and the need to build a sporting culture in India.