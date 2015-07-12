Are Sleepy Employees Hurting Your Business? (Infographic)

July 12, 2015 1 min read

Obviously, when you don't get enough sleep, you don't feel you best. But did you know it might be costing your company serious money?

Fatigue-related productivity losses cost companies $2,000 per employee every year, according to an infographic from Virgin Pulse Institute, the research arm of health and wellness tech company Virgin Pulse. Not sleeping enough can result in reduced concentration, poor memory and difficulty handling financial issues – all key aspects of entrepreneurial life.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about how sleep deprivation might be affecting your company's bottom line.

