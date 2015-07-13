Android Wear

Android Wear Reportedly Getting Watch-to-Watch Sharing Features

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Google is launching brand new watch-to-watch communication features for Android Wear that are not unlike those on Apple's Watch, according to Phandroid. Users will reportedly be able to send each other doodles, photos, stickers, messages and more using a feature called "Together."

That's pretty similar to the Apple Watch's Digital Touch, which allows users to relay tap patterns, drawings and even heartbeats to each other. Oddly, Android Wear users who want to share items may need to use the same watchface, as the feature isn't system-wide. However, Phandroid admitted that its information on that aspect "is quite old."

The update will also supposedly bring new interactive watch faces and change the functionality associated with a single-tap. Right now, when you tap once, it opens a launch menu for various apps, settings, etc. With the new update, however, tapping on the new interactive watchfaces will cause them to cycle through different states like time, weather, and sports training info. It can also be used to open new activities, which would slide in from the right side of the watch face.

Finally, there's good news for G Watch R owners, as the smartwatch will finally have WiFi functionality. LG's device was left out when that feature arrived with Android 5.1.1, but will get it via an over-the-air update soon.

As for the other features, Google has reportedly given developers the latest SDK, and the update is set to roll out next month. Treat all of this with some skepticism, however, as Phandroid admitted that some of its information was old and the rumored functions may not make into the final update.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Android Wear

Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist

Google

What's on Tap for Google at I/O 2015

Smartwatches

BlackBerry Is Gearing Up to Enter the Sizzling Smartwatch Scene