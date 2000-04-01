Warp . . . Uh . . . Web Speed

Survey regarding people's attitudes about the Net

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

What a difference five years can make! A 1994 study conducted by IBM showed only half the small-business executives contacted knew the Internet existed. Compare IBM's conclusions to those from a similar survey released by IBM last year, which found that the Internet . . .

1994 1999 .increases a company's ability to expand globally. 64% 79% .offers opportunities to make competitive bids. 62% 70% .increases the ability to take advantage of business opportunities. 36% 57% .compromises the ability to protect confidential information. 56% 75% .is "reasonable and inexpensive" to use. 56% 81%

Source: Brodeur Porter Novelli