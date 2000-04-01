Warp . . . Uh . . . Web Speed
This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
What a difference five years can make! A 1994 study conducted by IBM showed only half the small-business executives contacted knew the Internet existed. Compare IBM's conclusions to those from a similar survey released by IBM last year, which found that the Internet . . .
|1994
|1999
|.increases a company's ability to expand globally.
|64%
|79%
|.offers opportunities to make competitive bids.
|62%
|70%
|.increases the ability to take advantage of business opportunities.
|36%
|57%
|.compromises the ability to protect confidential information.
|56%
|75%
|.is "reasonable and inexpensive" to use.
|56%
|81%
Source: Brodeur Porter Novelli