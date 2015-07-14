Why This New Filament for 3-D Printers Could Make the Production Process Easier

July 14, 2015 1 min read

A new water-soluble material now available for 3-D printers is aiming to make the production process a little bit easier for creators.

Released today by 3D Systems, the new Infinity Support filament is like other support filaments in that it acts like a scaffolding for 3-D printed objects, allowing creators to print overhangs, suspensions and intricate patterns. However, unlike other filaments, the new biodegradable, corn-based plastic material rinses away with warm water as opposed to a chemical such as limonene. That could create fewer headaches for creators; it generally takes between 8 and 24 hours to dissolve a filament with limonene, not to mention that people who 3-D print have to keep the chemical on hand.

For a look at how this water-soluble filament is intended to be used, have a look at the video below.

The material is available starting at $49.99 on the 3D Systems ecommerce site, on Cubify, and through some retailers.

