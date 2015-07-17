Technology

Interstellar: Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Interstellar: Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Samsung shoots for the stars with the release of the new Galaxy Tab A. Packed with stellar features that the whole family can enjoy, it’s available in two screen sizes (8 inch and 9.7 inch), and runs the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop software featuring a 5 MP auto-focus rear camera with a 2 MP front facing camera. The 9.7 inch version is equipped with an optional S-Pen that has been upgraded with enhanced pressure sensitivity for a better handwriting experience. S-Pen functionality is just as ideal for use during playtime as it is in the boardroom: children can enjoy a highly interactive experience with animated characters that respond to touch. Kid Mode, one of three built-in Parental Controls, includes activity monitoring and playtime restrictions.

