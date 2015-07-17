Smartphones

Apple, Samsung Are in Talks to Kill the SIM Card

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

To use our smart phones, most of us are still beholden to pieces of plastic known as SIM cards. But if Apple  AAPL 0.30%  and Samsung have anything to do with it, those cards won’t be around for much longer.

The Financial Times reports that the tech giants are in “advanced talks” to start using electronic SIM cards in their smartphones, allowing users more mobility in switching between carriers.

The GSMA, an industry association that represents mobile operators, said that there’s an agreement soon to be announced detailing standards for the new SIMs. However, the new cards aren’t likely to become available for at least a year, according to the report.

“With the majority of operators on board, the plan is to finalise the technical architecture that will be used in the development of an end-to-end remote SIM solution for consumer devices, with delivery anticipated by 2016,” the organization said in a statement.

Anne Bouverot, the CEO of the GSMA, said the organization is continuing to speak with Apple to “secure their support for the initiative.”

“We have got everyone back on one point, with Apple and Samsung agreeing to be part of that specification,” she said. “We have been working with them and others to create an industry solution for machines and will agree a solution for consumer electronics.”

