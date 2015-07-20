Privacy Concerns

Hackers Threaten to Leak Ashley Madison's 37 Million Clients

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hackers Threaten to Leak Ashley Madison's 37 Million Clients
Image credit: Reuters | Bobby Yip
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Hackers claim to have personal details of more than 37 million cheating spouses on dating website Ashley Madison and have threatened to release nude photos and sexual fantasies of the site's clients unless it is shut down, blog KrebsOnSecurity reported.

Ashley Madison's Canadian parent, Avid Life Media, confirmed the breach on its systems and said it had since secured its site and was working with law enforcement agencies to try to trace those behind the attack.

The hackers, who call themselves The Impact Team, leaked snippets of the compromised data online and warned they would release customers' real names, profiles, nude photos, credit card details and "secret sexual fantasies" unless their demands were met, Krebs said.

Avid Life did not disclose what information was stolen.

The hackers demanded the closure of another of Avid Life Media's sites, sugar-daddy site "Established Men", but did not target the company's "CougarLife" site, which caters for women members looking for "a young stud".

Ashley Madison, which uses the slogan "Life is short. Have an affair", has been planning to raise up to $200 million through an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

"We apologize for this unprovoked and criminal intrusion into our customers' information," Avid Life said, adding that the hackers left behind posts and images on the website detailing their demands. The unauthorized posts have since been removed.

The breach comes about two months after dating site Adult FriendFinder was compromised. That site has an estimated 64 million members.

The Impact Team, in a screengrab showing on the Krebs blog, say it had taken over Avid Media systems including customer databases, source code, financial records and emails.

"Shutting down AM (Ashley Madison) and EM (Established Men) will cost you, but non-compliance will cost you more," the hackers said.

They said users who had paid a fee to Avid Life to have their personal data permanently deleted had been lied to and the company had retained records, including credit card information.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Privacy Concerns

TikTok to Pay $5.7 Million Fine For Violating Children's Privacy Law

Privacy Concerns

All the Ways in Which Your Smartphone Can Track You and How to Put an End to It

Privacy Concerns

The Tech Giants Get Rich Using Your Data. What do You Get in Return?