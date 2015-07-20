Josh Greenberg, Co-Founder of Shuttered Music Service Grooveshark, Dead at 28

July 20, 2015 1 min read

Twenty-eight-year-old Josh Greenberg, co-founder of the recently shuttered music streaming startup Grooveshark, was found dead yesterday at his Gainsville, Fla., home.

Greenberg’s mother, Lori, told The Gainesville Sun that he had no health problems, and police said there was no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Though Greenberg’s death arrives on the heels of Grooveshark’s shuttering following a four-year copyright infringement battle with nine major record companies, Lori Greenberg said her son was “more relieved than depressed” about the outcome.

Greenberg’s body was discovered by his girlfriend yesterday evening after she’d been away for the weekend. Today, medical examiners are conducting an autopsy to determine Greenberg’s cause of death, according to The Gainesville Sun.

Greenberg founded Grooveshark as a freshman at the University of Florida. Before its fall, the company counted 40 million users and 145 employees. As a seminal figure on the Gainesville startup scene, Greenberg also co-founded MaidSuite, a scheduling app for cleaning service providers, and helped kickstart the Gainesville Dev Academy, which offers computer programming coursework.

