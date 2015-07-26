The Useful Features You Might Not Know About on Facebook, LinkedIn and More (Infographic)

July 26, 2015 1 min read

Did you know you can attach four photos to a single Tweet? Did you know that you can get Facebook messages from people you aren’t friends with? Did you know that you can export a list of all of your LinkedIn connections?

For more of these sorts of lesser known features on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and LinkedIn, have a look at the infographic embedded below, generated by customer relationship management software Salesforce.

Chances are you spend a pretty substantial amount of your life on social media. Be sure that you are getting the most out of your experience.

Related: The Psychology Behind Why We Like, Share and Comment on Facebook (Infographic)

Infographic: https://www.salesforce.com/ca/blog/2015/07/hidden-social-media-features.html

Related: 10 New Features YouTube Is Rolling Out for Creators (Hint: 3-D Is Getting More Immersive)