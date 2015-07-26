Infographics

The Useful Features You Might Not Know About on Facebook, LinkedIn and More (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Useful Features You Might Not Know About on Facebook, LinkedIn and More (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Did you know you can attach four photos to a single Tweet? Did you know that you can get Facebook messages from people you aren’t friends with? Did you know that you can export a list of all of your LinkedIn connections?

For more of these sorts of lesser known features on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and LinkedIn, have a look at the infographic embedded below, generated by customer relationship management software Salesforce.

Chances are you spend a pretty substantial amount of your life on social media. Be sure that you are getting the most out of your experience.

Related: The Psychology Behind Why We Like, Share and Comment on Facebook (Infographic)

Click to Enlarge

Hidden Features for Social Media

Infographic: https://www.salesforce.com/ca/blog/2015/07/hidden-social-media-features.html

Related: 10 New Features YouTube Is Rolling Out for Creators (Hint: 3-D Is Getting More Immersive)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)