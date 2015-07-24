Linkedin

You Can No Longer Immediately Export Your Contacts From LinkedIn

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can No Longer Immediately Export Your Contacts From LinkedIn
Image credit: Pixabay
Reporter
2 min read

Something that recently took you seconds on LinkedIn is now going to take you up to 72 hours.

LinkedIn has removed the tool that allowed users to easily export contacts. Now, users who wish to download their first degree connections will need to go through a process that can take up to 72 hours to complete. The change was first spotted by a Twitter user and confirmed by VentureBeat.

The disappearance of the export contacts feature was spotted by a user on Thursday. Now, instead of a button that allows you to quickly download your connections' contact information, LinkedIn has posted instructions on how to request a download of all your data, including not only a list of your first degree connections, but also everything from your search history to ads you've clicked on.

Related: 10 Winning Tactics for Marketing Online to Other Businesses

The company took to Twitter to confirm that it had removed the ability to instantly export connections. The data hasn't changed, according to the company, just the manner in which you access it.

While LinkedIn has been adamant that the information has not changed, waiting 72 hours is certainly less time-efficient than having your contacts downloaded in an instant. The company has not disclosed a reason for the removal of the tool at this point. 

Related: 5 Key Outlets for Building a Strong Personal Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Linkedin

5 Tips for Using LinkedIn to Find and Sell to Anyone

Linkedin

5 Ways to Optimize and Accelerate Your LinkedIn Company Page in 2019

Linkedin

How the 'LinkedIn on Steroids' Sales Navigator App Could Send Your Sales Through the Roof