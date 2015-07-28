Technology

Shifting Perspectives: ASUS Transformer Book Series

Image credit: ASUS
ASUS has expanded its Transformer Book Series to include two new computers: Transformer Book Flip TP200 and Transformer Book T100HA. TP200 features an 11.6 inch form factor, eight-hour battery life, and 360-degree hinge functionality for the touchscreen. It’s ideal for use in keyboard mode but easily transforms into a tablet. T100HA has a thinner, lighter aluminum-clad design and weighs just 580 grams.

Source: ASUS

Under the hood, it features quad-core Intel Atom ‘Cherry Trail processors, up to 4 GB RAM and the latest reversible USB 3.1 Type-C port. It also doubles the battery life of TP200 by giving you up to 14 hours of use. Both devices come pre-installed with Windows 10 which includes Cortana.

