Shifting Perspectives: ASUS Transformer Book Series

July 28, 2015 1 min read

ASUS has expanded its Transformer Book Series to include two new computers: Transformer Book Flip TP200 and Transformer Book T100HA. TP200 features an 11.6 inch form factor, eight-hour battery life, and 360-degree hinge functionality for the touchscreen. It’s ideal for use in keyboard mode but easily transforms into a tablet. T100HA has a thinner, lighter aluminum-clad design and weighs just 580 grams.

Under the hood, it features quad-core Intel Atom ‘Cherry Trail processors, up to 4 GB RAM and the latest reversible USB 3.1 Type-C port. It also doubles the battery life of TP200 by giving you up to 14 hours of use. Both devices come pre-installed with Windows 10 which includes Cortana.