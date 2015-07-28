iCrushiFlush enables like-minded individuals to connect on a personal level

July 28, 2015 3 min read

After matrimonial portals, Indian youth are utilizing dating app for long-term commitments and casual relationships. The dating app industry in India has been gaining momentum with many players hitting the market. Indian companies are coming up with the home-grown dating apps to compete with international dating apps.

Mumbai-based company Living Consumer Products, which operates dating app iCrushiFlush, recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-series A (early stage) from IDG Ventures, India. “Beyond the product and the space, what stood out for me was the team Amit had setup. Their single minded focus for success resonated with our vision and this was proven by their metrics. I am confident that they are going to change the way dating is perceived in India,” said Karthik Prabhakar, VP- IDG Ventures India.

Amit Vora along with his colleagues founded iCrushiFlush. He has rich experience in creating digital products for global corporations like Motorola, DTS and Reliance Communication. His understanding of Indian consumers’ need for connect, as the world turns over and technology simplifies experience, led him to build iCrushiFlush. “I had an idea for location based dating and matching a couple of years ago. We then built the right technology platform that matches and engages across diversified India, which we term ‘Inner Bharat’. With changing cultural dynamics in India, dating is now accepted as part of our lifestyle. Thus, this is the right time,” said Vora.

iCrushiFlush helps its users find new people around their location and connect to befriend them. With easy-to-use approach for users and unique user interface (UI), the app has found strong favour across India and grown organically. The app keeps this expression secretive and mutual matches happen only when the other person also expresses the same desire.

Beyond the simple swipe based “Crush” & “Flush”, the app also allows users to use in-app gifting to ‘break-the-ice’ and reveal their identity. This becomes a catalyst for increasing the mutual matches and connections. The app has been trending and leading all charts on Android Play Store and iOS App Store over the past 6 months. “This is an exciting space for venture investments and iCrushiFlush has clear differentiator which is helping it pace the market,” Prabhakar added further.

Future plans

Recently raised funding will be mainly used for product enhancement and a smaller portion has been reserved for digital marketing. Though smartphone penetration is growing in Indian and their main traction is on mobile phone, Vora still want to continue with web presence for the convenience of desktop and feature phone users.

Other players in same space

The online dating app start-ups are receiving a lot of investor’s attention in recent time. In 2015, TrulyMadly raised $5.5 million from Helion and Kae Capital and Aisle raised $100,000 in seed funding from a group of angel investors. Similarly, other dating apps like Thrill and Vee also raised an undisclosed amount of funding from People Group, which owns matrimonial portal Shaadi.com, and Lightspeed Venture Partners respectively.