Yuvi backed YouWeCan Ventures helping create a new era of luxury travel in India

Despite established business models globally from fractional ownership to jet loyalty programs, India still lags severely behind in private aviation space, comprising less than 15 per cent of air traffic in Indian skies. In a country with over 200 functional airstrips and less than 40 per cent of this connected by commercial airlines, the scope for growth in private aviation for tier 2 and 3 cities connectivity is tremendous.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Ventures has recently made an undisclosed amount of investment in JetSetGo, which is India’s first marketplace for private jets and helicopters co-founded by Kanika Tekriwal and Sudheer Perla.

Enthralled about the association, Singh said, “It is great to be associated with India’s first marketplace for private jets and helicopters. JetSetGo has left me impressed with its unique concept and capabilities. I see a lot of potential and aggression in the brand to give its best to the customer bringing much needed change in the private aviation sector which was long awaited.”

In the increasingly crowded start-up funding space, YouWeCan constantly looks for innovative investment opportunities such as young businesses that will disrupt market spaces they operate in. Sharing his thoughts about the rationale behind the investment decision in JetSetGo, Nishant Singhal, CIO, YouWeCan Ventures said, “Addressing real stakeholder problems with superior service offerings for private aviation customers – we see JetSetGo evolving to be the new travel platform for a rapidly growing high end luxury experiences market. With our involvement and endorsement by Yuvraj the business will charter new territory.”

About JetSetGo

JetSetGo provides charter customers for the first time choice, transparency and flexibility to book a private jet online. Extending the experience from the ease of the online booking process, JetSetGo is currently working on systematically improving service at every customer touch point through the journey process on ground at both departure and arrival airports and on board.

For single leg trips, through its online demand aggregation model, it enables sale of empty travel legs to other customers. Thereby, adding value to original leg customer by giving a credit against original charter cost, and for the empty leg traveller a charter at a more attractive price point.

Reminiscing about how JetSetGo was conceptualised, Kanika Tekriwal CEO and Co-founder, JetSetGo said, “JetSetGo was born out of a need of the market – from the learning’s of interaction with customers and shortcomings that we saw in this space, which we knew if addressed well, will certainly win us a trusted customer base of the movers and shakers of India. With such a customer base, opportunities to scale up and expand into other offerings are only limitless.”

Speaking on the deal Sudheer Perla, Co-founder, JetSetGo said “Our clientele not only comprises of corporate houses, sports personalities, celebrities or HNIs, but also those who see value in quick and easy connectivity to locations still not served by commercial airlines. The decision to partner with YouWeCan was an easy one because who better to have as an investor than a customer himself. This goes to show the value we are adding as only a customer can understand the bottlenecks we are removing and the market we are opening up.”

JetSetGo is reimagining private aviation and doing what has never been done before in the country. The firm aims to not just do what is currently being done better, but to expand market size, bring new users and customers into the mix and more importantly, deliver a superior experience through the process. The private aviation industry in India has historically been operating behind closed doors with alarmingly low levels of market awareness and product information. JetSetGo strives to change and create an all new era of private aviation and luxury travel in the country.