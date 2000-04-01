C'Mon, Feel The Noise

Profile of CoolAudio.com
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The fine folks at Abbey Road Studios in London swear by Chord amplifiers. But the only place you can buy them is at CoolAudio.com. And that's just how Raj Bhatia, founder of the Silicon Alley (New York City) audio-video e-tailer, likes it.

Actually, that's how Bhatia, 34, got popular American brands, like Phillips, to sign on-by getting Euro-brands U.S. recognition in exchange for exclusive contracts. Before CoolAudio's late-October launch last year, "American brands were kicking me out of their offices," he says. But now the site, already hailed for its exclusive and name-brand selection and variety of customer services, has earned $7 million in sales and expects $15 million by year-end. Add the long-time audiophile Bhatia, who, prior to CoolAudio, founded a New York real estate fund, co-founded a $30 million hedge fund and served as chairman and CEO at hi-fi audio equipment manufacturer Carver Corp. He can now revel in telling former doubters "maybe." Since CoolAudio proposed to merge with Harvey Electronics late last year, the site may soon own 80 percent of the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based high-end home entertainment retailer, and may also be able to utilize its reputation and East Coast showrooms, giving customers an alternative to online shopping.

It's obvious Bhatia has a head for business, but the former "micromanager" has learned plenty since CoolAudio's 1998 founding-especially from president Marco Protano, 38, who came on board three months into start-up. Little things like delegation skills and "how to leave your ego on the sidelines" are becoming innate. But blessing himself with "me time" is still a hurdle. "I can't turn it off at 6 p.m.," says the midnight e-mail marketer. "I tried taking a vacation without a cell phone, and I was more stressed then ever." We hope you'll soon be able to take it down a notch, Raj.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.