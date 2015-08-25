Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.
If you’re considering buying a franchise, it makes sense to start with what you love. And if your passion is people, you’re in luck—the franchise world offers a variety of businesses that are all about serving members of your community, from tots to seniors, and everyone in between. You’ll find 111 opportunities here on our list of the top personal-service franchises.
These companies are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500®, which is based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company, but merely as a starting point for your own research. Before investing in any franchise, read the company’s legal documents carefully, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to experienced franchisees to make sure the opportunity is right for you.
Child Care
Goddard Systems
Preschool/educational child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105
goddardschoolfranchise.com
Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0
Primrose School Franchising
Educational child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #139
primrosefranchise.com
Startup cost: $659.3K-$5.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/1
Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers
Educational child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #275
kiddieacademy.com
Startup cost: $372.7K-$3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Preschool/educational child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #303
thelearningexperience.com
Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/21
Childrens Lighthouse Franchise Child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #378
childrenslighthousefranchise.com
Startup cost: $634K-$4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/8
Children’s Enrichment Programs
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102
bricks4kidz.com
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 649/1
High Touch-High Tech
Science activities for schools/parties
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #183
sciencemadefunfranchise.net
Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/28
School of Rock
Music education
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #205
schoolofrock.com
Startup cost: $137.4K-$328.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14
LearningRx
Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #268
learningrx-franchise.com
Startup cost: $75K-$209K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/1
Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #290
gymboreeclasses.com
Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #312
youngrembrandtsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #320
kidzart.com
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #409
engineeringforkids.com
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
MindsAhead Academy
Enrichment and tutoring programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #441
mindsahead.com
Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1
Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #471
madscience.org
Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #479
dramakidsfranchises.com
Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #498
abrakadoodle.com
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/2
Children’s Fitness
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #180
soccershotsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/10
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #184
mygym.com
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #190
happysoccerfeet.com
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/4
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #313
amazingathletes.com
Startup cost: $34.2K-$55.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0
JumpBunch
Mobile children’s sports and fitness programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #324
jumpbunch.com
Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
The Little Gym
Development/fitness programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #366
thelittlegym.com
Startup cost: $147.8K-$366K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0
Tippi Toes Dance
Children’s dance classes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #396
tippitoesdance.com
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
Great Play Children’s Gyms
Children’s gym
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #401
greatplay.com
Startup cost: $192.5K-$414.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #432
i9sportsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/16
Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses
GameTruck Licensing
Mobile video game theaters
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #254
gametruckpartyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $118.3K-$318.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
Pump It Up
Children’s entertainment centers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #423
pumpitupparty.com
Startup cost: $366.3K-$790K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/2
Ident-A-Kid Franchise
Children’s safety products and services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #481
identakid.com
Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0
Fitness Businesses
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2
anytimefitness.com
Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,803/36
Jazzercise
Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #44
jazzercise.com
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,569/2
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #47
snapfitness.com
Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/126
Planet Fitness
Fitness club
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #67
planetfitness.com
Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54
Gold’s Gym
Health and fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #199
goldsgym.com
Startup cost: $1M-$3.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/148
Pure Barre
Fitness classes and apparel
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #211
purebarre.com
Startup cost: $152K-$275K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/14
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #230
titlefranchise.com
Startup cost: $156.4-$378K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2
Retro Fitness
Health club
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #274
retrofitness.net
Startup cost: $781.4K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0
9Round
Kickboxing fitness programs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #288
9round.com
Startup cost: $57.5K-$93K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/2
Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #289
getinshapeforwomen.com
Startup cost: $55.9K-$188.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/4
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #295
ufcgym.com
Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18
Pro Martial Arts Franchise
Martial-arts instruction, fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #373
promartialarts.com
Startup cost: $142.1K-$179.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #427
babybootcamp.com
Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #437
brickhousecardio.com
Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
Crunch Franchising
Fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #459
crunchfranchise.com
Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/8
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #462
otffranchise.com
Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/9
Koko FitClub
Fitness studio
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #465
kokofitclub.com
Startup cost: $203.4K-$342.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/3
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #489
ckokickboxing.com
Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0
The Exercise Coach
Personal training, nutritional guidance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #492
exercisecoach.com
Startup cost: $93.2K-$235K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2
iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #496
myilovekickboxing.com
Startup cost: $120.1K-$309.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6
Hair Care
Supercuts
Hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5
regisfranchise.com
Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,362/1,107
Sport Clips
Men’s sports-theme hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36
sportclipsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,353/32
Great Clips Hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37
greatclipsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $114.2K-$216K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0
Fantastic Sams Hair Salons
Family hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #52
fantasticsamsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,134/2
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #118
regisfranchise.com
Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 396/271
First Choice Haircutters
Family hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #133
regisfranchise.ca
Startup cost: $182K-$274K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/241
Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers
Men’s grooming services and products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #241
roostersmgc.com
Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising
Salon suites
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #431
phenixsalonsuites.com
Startup cost: $277.5K-$921.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/6
Health Services
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and weight-loss services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #114
healthsourcechiro.com
Startup cost: $57.7K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0
The Joint
Chiropractic services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #182
thejoint.com
Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/14
Doctors Express
Urgent-care centers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #247
doctorsexpress.com
Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0
Paint-and-Sip Studios
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studio
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260
paintingwithatwist.com
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/6
Pinot’s Palette
Paint-and-sip studio
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #460
pinotspalette.com
Startup cost: $74.1K-$194.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/4
Photography
TSS Photography
Youth sports, school and event photography
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #332
tssphotography.com
Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0
Complete Weddings and Events
Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #483
completewedo.com
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/2
Senior Care
Comfort Keepers
Home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57
comfortkeepersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 750/29
Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #62
homeinstead.com
Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/2
Visiting Angels
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #90
livingassistance.com
Startup cost: $63.8K-$104.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 519/0
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Medical/nonmedical personal care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #112
homehelpershomecare.com
Startup cost: $65K-$106K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/0
Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126
rightathomefranchise.com
Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 476/1
Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #138
griswoldhomecare.com
Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/11
BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #165
brightstarfranchise.com
Startup cost: $93.5K-$172.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/4
Homewatch CareGivers
Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #169
homewatchcaregivers.com/franchise
Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/3
Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #170
synergyhomecare.com
Startup cost: $59.2K-$108.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/0
Seniors Helping Seniors
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #176
seniorshelpingseniors.com
Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2
ComForCare Home Care
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #181
comforcarefranchise.com
Startup cost: $81.3K-$155.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/0
Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #240
actikare.com
Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
Always Best Care Senior Services
Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #242
alwaysbestcare.com
Startup cost: $60.2K-$109.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0
CarePatrol Franchise Systems
Assisted-living referral and placement
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #272
carepatrol.com
Startup cost: $62.4K-$84.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1
Interim Healthcare
Medical home care, medical staffing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #292
interimhealthcare.com
Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/0
FirstLight HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #302
firstlightfranchise.com
Startup cost: $87.2K-$129.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #326
nursenextdoorfranchise.com
Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1
Senior Helpers
Personal, companion and Alzheimer’s home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #331
seniorhelpers.com
Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/0
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #345
hallmarkhomecare.com
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0
Caring Senior Service
Home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #351
caringfranchise.com
Startup cost: $58.6K-$102.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/3
The Senior’s Choice
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #383
theseniorschoice.com
Startup cost: $38K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/1
Granny Nannies Licensing Group
Home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #385
grannynannies.com
Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
Home Care Assistance
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #477
homecareassistance.com
Startup cost: $90K-$174.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/17
Spa Services
Massage Envy Spa
Therapeutic massage and facial services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51
massageenvy.com
Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,078/0
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159
palmbeachtan.com
Startup cost: $502.7K-$810.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/183
Elements Massage
Therapeutic massage services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #208
elementsmassage.com
Startup cost: $214.8K-$380.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/0
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage services and products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #244
massageheights.com
Startup cost: $360K-$636.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
LaVida Massage
Massage and spa services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #307
lavidamassage.com
Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #338
massageluxe.com
Startup cost: $215.1K-$399.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/4
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Spa services, bath and body products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #374
woodhousespas.com
Startup cost: $497.6K-$697.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/2
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and spa services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #380
handandstone.com
Startup cost: $406.9K-$521.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/1
iTan Franchising
UV tanning, spray tanning, spa services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #392
itanfranchising.com
Startup cost: $326K-$650K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/8
Seva Beauty
Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #429
sevabeautyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $141K-$199.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/0
Waxing the City
Facial and body waxing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #484
waxingthecity.com
Startup cost: $97.4K-$326.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/2
Travel Agencies
Cruise Planners
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22
cruiseplannersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,851/1
Results! Travel
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #69
resultstravel.com
Startup cost: $25-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 656/0
CruiseOne
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150
cruiseonefranchise.com
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0
Travel Leaders
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #195
travelleaders.com
Startup cost: $1.95K-$15.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/14
Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Cruise and vacation travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #221
expediafranchise.com
Startup cost: $94.5K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/1
Tutoring
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #20
kumonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,357/36
Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #68
myeyelevel.com
Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 572/709
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86
mathnasium.com
Startup cost: $99.8K-$139.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/11
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #116
clubztutoring.com
Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 390/0
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #156
tutordoctoropportunity.com
Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 429/0
JEI Learning Centers
Individualized supplemental education
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #198
jeilearning.com
Startup cost: $60.8K-$99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/232
Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #301
huntingtonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $98.3K-$198.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/36
Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #398
abovegradelevel.com
Startup cost: $51.5K-$76.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1