Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.

August 25, 2015 10 min read

This story appears in the September 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you’re considering buying a franchise, it makes sense to start with what you love. And if your passion is people, you’re in luck—the franchise world offers a variety of businesses that are all about serving members of your community, from tots to seniors, and everyone in between. You’ll find 111 opportunities here on our list of the top personal-service franchises.

These companies are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500®, which is based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company, but merely as a starting point for your own research. Before investing in any franchise, read the company’s legal documents carefully, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to experienced franchisees to make sure the opportunity is right for you.

Child Care

Goddard Systems

Preschool/educational child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105

goddardschoolfranchise.com

Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0

Primrose School Franchising

Educational child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #139

primrosefranchise.com

Startup cost: $659.3K-$5.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/1

Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers

Educational child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #275

kiddieacademy.com

Startup cost: $372.7K-$3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Preschool/educational child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #303

thelearningexperience.com

Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/21

Childrens Lighthouse Franchise Child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #378

childrenslighthousefranchise.com

Startup cost: $634K-$4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/8

Children’s Enrichment Programs

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102

bricks4kidz.com

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 649/1

High Touch-High Tech

Science activities for schools/parties

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #183

sciencemadefunfranchise.net

Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/28

School of Rock

Music education

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #205

schoolofrock.com

Startup cost: $137.4K-$328.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14

LearningRx

Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #268

learningrx-franchise.com

Startup cost: $75K-$209K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/1

Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and learning programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #290

gymboreeclasses.com

Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #312

youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #320

kidzart.com

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #409

engineeringforkids.com

Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

MindsAhead Academy

Enrichment and tutoring programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #441

mindsahead.com

Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1

Mad Science Group

Science education and entertainment programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #471

madscience.org

Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #479

dramakidsfranchises.com

Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0

Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #498

abrakadoodle.com

Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/2

Children’s Fitness

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #180

soccershotsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/10

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #184

mygym.com

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #190

happysoccerfeet.com

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/4

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #313

amazingathletes.com

Startup cost: $34.2K-$55.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0

JumpBunch

Mobile children’s sports and fitness programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #324

jumpbunch.com

Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0

The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #366

thelittlegym.com

Startup cost: $147.8K-$366K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0

Tippi Toes Dance

Children’s dance classes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #396

tippitoesdance.com

Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

Great Play Children’s Gyms

Children’s gym

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #401

greatplay.com

Startup cost: $192.5K-$414.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #432

i9sportsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/16

Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses

GameTruck Licensing

Mobile video game theaters

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #254

gametruckpartyfranchise.com

Startup cost: $118.3K-$318.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

Pump It Up

Children’s entertainment centers

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #423

pumpitupparty.com

Startup cost: $366.3K-$790K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/2

Ident-A-Kid Franchise

Children’s safety products and services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #481

identakid.com

Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

Fitness Businesses

Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2

anytimefitness.com

Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,803/36

Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #44

jazzercise.com

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,569/2

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #47

snapfitness.com

Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/126

Planet Fitness

Fitness club

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #67

planetfitness.com

Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54

Gold’s Gym

Health and fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #199

goldsgym.com

Startup cost: $1M-$3.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/148

Pure Barre

Fitness classes and apparel

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #211

purebarre.com

Startup cost: $152K-$275K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/14

Title Boxing Club

Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #230

titlefranchise.com

Startup cost: $156.4-$378K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2

Retro Fitness

Health club

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #274

retrofitness.net

Startup cost: $781.4K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0

9Round

Kickboxing fitness programs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #288

9round.com

Startup cost: $57.5K-$93K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/2

Get In Shape For Women

Small-group personal training for women

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #289

getinshapeforwomen.com

Startup cost: $55.9K-$188.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/4

UFC Gym

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #295

ufcgym.com

Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18

Pro Martial Arts Franchise

Martial-arts instruction, fitness

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #373

promartialarts.com

Startup cost: $142.1K-$179.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #427

babybootcamp.com

Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #437

brickhousecardio.com

Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

Crunch Franchising

Fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #459

crunchfranchise.com

Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/8

Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #462

otffranchise.com

Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/9

Koko FitClub

Fitness studio

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #465

kokofitclub.com

Startup cost: $203.4K-$342.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/3

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #489

ckokickboxing.com

Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0

The Exercise Coach

Personal training, nutritional guidance

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #492

exercisecoach.com

Startup cost: $93.2K-$235K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2

iLoveKickboxing.com

Kickboxing fitness classes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #496

myilovekickboxing.com

Startup cost: $120.1K-$309.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6

Hair Care

Supercuts

Hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5

regisfranchise.com

Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,362/1,107

Sport Clips

Men’s sports-theme hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36

sportclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,353/32

Great Clips Hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37

greatclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $114.2K-$216K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0

Fantastic Sams Hair Salons

Family hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #52

fantasticsamsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,134/2

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #118

regisfranchise.com

Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 396/271

First Choice Haircutters

Family hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #133

regisfranchise.ca

Startup cost: $182K-$274K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/241

Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers

Men’s grooming services and products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #241

roostersmgc.com

Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising

Salon suites

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #431

phenixsalonsuites.com

Startup cost: $277.5K-$921.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/6

Health Services

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab

Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and weight-loss services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #114

healthsourcechiro.com

Startup cost: $57.7K-$253.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0

The Joint

Chiropractic services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #182

thejoint.com

Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/14

Doctors Express

Urgent-care centers

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #247

doctorsexpress.com

Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0

Paint-and-Sip Studios

Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studio

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260

paintingwithatwist.com

Startup cost: $89.3K-$143K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/6

Pinot’s Palette

Paint-and-sip studio

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #460

pinotspalette.com

Startup cost: $74.1K-$194.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/4

Photography

TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #332

tssphotography.com

Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0

Complete Weddings and Events

Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #483

completewedo.com

Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/2

Senior Care

Comfort Keepers

Home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57

comfortkeepersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 750/29

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #62

homeinstead.com

Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/2

Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #90

livingassistance.com

Startup cost: $63.8K-$104.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 519/0

Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #112

homehelpershomecare.com

Startup cost: $65K-$106K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/0

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126

rightathomefranchise.com

Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 476/1

Griswold Home Care

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #138

griswoldhomecare.com

Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/11

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #165

brightstarfranchise.com

Startup cost: $93.5K-$172.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/4

Homewatch CareGivers

Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #169

homewatchcaregivers.com/franchise

Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/3

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #170

synergyhomecare.com

Startup cost: $59.2K-$108.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/0

Seniors Helping Seniors

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #176

seniorshelpingseniors.com

Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2

ComForCare Home Care

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #181

comforcarefranchise.com

Startup cost: $81.3K-$155.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/0

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #240

actikare.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

Always Best Care Senior Services

Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #242

alwaysbestcare.com

Startup cost: $60.2K-$109.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0

CarePatrol Franchise Systems

Assisted-living referral and placement

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #272

carepatrol.com

Startup cost: $62.4K-$84.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1

Interim Healthcare

Medical home care, medical staffing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #292

interimhealthcare.com

Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/0

FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #302

firstlightfranchise.com

Startup cost: $87.2K-$129.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #326

nursenextdoorfranchise.com

Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1

Senior Helpers

Personal, companion and Alzheimer’s home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #331

seniorhelpers.com

Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/0

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #345

hallmarkhomecare.com

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0

Caring Senior Service

Home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #351

caringfranchise.com

Startup cost: $58.6K-$102.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/3

The Senior’s Choice

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #383

theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $38K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/1

Granny Nannies Licensing Group

Home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #385

grannynannies.com

Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3

Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #477

homecareassistance.com

Startup cost: $90K-$174.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/17

Spa Services

Massage Envy Spa

Therapeutic massage and facial services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51

massageenvy.com

Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,078/0

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159

palmbeachtan.com

Startup cost: $502.7K-$810.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/183

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #208

elementsmassage.com

Startup cost: $214.8K-$380.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/0

Massage Heights

Therapeutic massage services and products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #244

massageheights.com

Startup cost: $360K-$636.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

LaVida Massage

Massage and spa services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #307

lavidamassage.com

Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

MassageLuXe

Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #338

massageluxe.com

Startup cost: $215.1K-$399.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/4

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Spa services, bath and body products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #374

woodhousespas.com

Startup cost: $497.6K-$697.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/2

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Massage and spa services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #380

handandstone.com

Startup cost: $406.9K-$521.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/1

iTan Franchising

UV tanning, spray tanning, spa services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #392

itanfranchising.com

Startup cost: $326K-$650K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/8

Seva Beauty

Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #429

sevabeautyfranchise.com

Startup cost: $141K-$199.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/0

Waxing the City

Facial and body waxing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #484

waxingthecity.com

Startup cost: $97.4K-$326.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/2

Travel Agencies

Cruise Planners

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22

cruiseplannersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,851/1

Results! Travel

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #69

resultstravel.com

Startup cost: $25-$10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 656/0

CruiseOne

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150

cruiseonefranchise.com

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0

Travel Leaders

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #195

travelleaders.com

Startup cost: $1.95K-$15.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/14

Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Cruise and vacation travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #221

expediafranchise.com

Startup cost: $94.5K-$179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/1

Tutoring

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #20

kumonfranchise.com

Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,357/36

Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #68

myeyelevel.com

Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 572/709

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86

mathnasium.com

Startup cost: $99.8K-$139.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/11

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #116

clubztutoring.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 390/0

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #156

tutordoctoropportunity.com

Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 429/0

JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #198

jeilearning.com

Startup cost: $60.8K-$99.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/232

Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and test prep

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #301

huntingtonfranchise.com

Startup cost: $98.3K-$198.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/36

Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring

Tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #398

abovegradelevel.com

Startup cost: $51.5K-$76.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1