Skilling firm Centum Learning aims to mobilise youth, generate employment

Leading skilling multinational Centum Learning has partnered with Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to roll out Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a flagship scheme of MSDE through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The scheme aims to cover around 24 lakh people. Skill training would be done based on National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and industry led standards. Under the scheme, a monetary reward is given to the trainees on assessment and certification by third party assessment bodies.

On the occasion, Sanjeev Duggal, CEO and Director, Centum Learning, said, “Skilling in India is a kin to evangelizing and needs disruption in the existing ecosystem to reach ‘media dark’ states in the country, where TV and print reach only 20 per cent of the population. Creative collaborations like the one with Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will aggressively advance National Skills movement.”

PMKVY is a digitally upgraded scheme whose implementation has been done online as well. Beneficiaries of this scheme have been contacted by call centers and through extensive on-ground mobilization programmes. Local MPs, Ministers and District Collectors are involved. ‘Skills Melas’ are organized to mobilize and sensitize the youth in enrolling with the scheme.

As the largest partner of NSDC, Centum Learning will play a pivotal role to enable and mobilize a large number of Indian youth to take up outcome based skill training and become employable and earn their livelihood.

Centum Learning has already kickstarted mobilization camps in states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Manipur, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Odisha. In addition to this, Centum Learning & COAI (Cellular Operators’ Association of India) recently partnered to launch a unique mass-outreach initiative for large-scale mobilization of youth for Skill development in India.

The pilot kick-off of the campaign was executed in Patna, Bihar, with 2.24 million Airtel subscribers base. States such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, North East and Jharkhand have low employment rates, socio-economic problems, poor media penetration, but surprisingly high mobile user base. These states need immediate attention by way of providing better employment opportunities and harnessing youth.