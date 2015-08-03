Kraft Recalls 36,000 Cases of Cheese Over Possible Choking Hazard

August 3, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



There’s nothing better than a simple grilled cheese sandwich made with Kraft American singles. But it’s probably not worth choking over.

Kraft has received 10 complaints stating that a thin strip of plastic remained adhered to the cheese after removing the wrapper. Three of these cases resulted in choking. In response, Kraft has decided to voluntarily recall 36,000 cases of its 3-lb and 4-lb packages of Kraft American and White American individually-wrapped singles.

The FDA released a list of the affected products, which have been distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Grand Cayman. Those that are affected by the recall have a “best when used by” date between December 29, 2015 and January 4, 2016. The manufacturing code that follows is either “S54″ or “S55.”

If you bought a package of Kraft singles that is included in the recall, you can bring it back to the store from which you purchased it and receive a refund or exchange. Consumers who live in the U.S. or Puerto Rico also have the option to contact Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations for a full refund.

Kraft has released a statement saying, “We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed.”