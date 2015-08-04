Ninth Annual CFO Strategies Forum MENA To Take Place in Dubai

August 4, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2015 edition of the CFO Strategies Forum, staged by Naseba, will take place in Dubai on October 25-26, 2015. The forum’s ninth edition will include discussion panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, as well as the MENA CFO Awards. There will be 25 speakers, among them Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Financial Group, Nabil Mushahwar, EVP, Finance and Strategic Planning, Al Hilal Bank (UAE), Rajesh Pareek, CFO, DIFC (UAE), and Nauman Mian, CFO, Bayt.com (UAE). CFOs and finance heads from across the GCC and MENA will be attending to network from various industries, from real estate and energy to IT and hospitality. The forum's sponsors and partners for this year include Thomson Reuters, MasterCard, ACCA and Markaz Law Firm.