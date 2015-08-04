Entrepreneur Awards 2015 felicitates achievers, innovators and young entrepreneurs of India

August 4, 2015 3 min read

Entrepreneur Media India in association with leading Industry bodies, including FICCI, NEN and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups organised the “5th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2015” on 22nd July at JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi. Being the most prestigious awards in the Entrepreneur arena, they recognize and felicitate achievers, innovators and suppliers, who have contributed significantly towards the development of Entrepreneurship in India.

The chief Guest for the gala night was Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Minister of State Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and the International Guest of Honour was Mr. Ryan Shea, President & COO of Entrepreneur Media Inc., USA.

During the award ceremony, Entrepreneur Media also launched its India edition of famed Magazine ‘Entrepreneur’, which was inaugurated by Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy in front of nearly 200 successful and aspiring entrepreneurs from across India.

Speaking during the launch, Rudy said “Prime Minister is looking seriously towards Entrepreneurship and that is why he has created this new Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. This is a Magazine that needs to be studied well by young and old business people”.

Entrepreneurship today has become a dominant and powerful ideology reaching communities across all borders and languages. The Entrepreneur brand has cultivated and inspired a way of life for decades and will continue to cater Indian Entrepreneurs in years to come. Published in more than 6 countries, the global magazine has reached over 8 million in terms of circulation. And now, Entrepreneur enters Indian market to bring innovative thinking, leadership and most importantly, the desire to achieve personal excellence with every pursuit from across the globe to enrich Indian Entrepreneurship.

“India is a country of entrepreneurs; they are everywhere, starting from the streets to fancy offices, shaping world class businesses. We look forward to work closely with Indian entrepreneurs, start-ups to bridge the knowledge gap and supply them with investment opportunities. Looking at this event, I think this is perhaps the biggest venture we have initiated with Franchise India in 40 years. We are confident about our partnership and we will be jointly creating the world class knowledge platform,” said Ryan Shea, President & COO of Entrepreneur Media Inc. USA, during the launch of the magazine.

Entrepreneur magazine is one of the most prominent international news stand magazine for industry since the last decade. Speaking on the partnership with Entrepreneur Inc., Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India, said “This moment is fabulous for us because partnering with Entrepreneur is both a business and emotional decision for me. Franchise India has worked with millions of entrepreneurs in last 17 years. And today, I have got a partner who has been doing this for 40 years. So it is the great business partnership with the vision to provide global platform to Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Award ceremony appreciated the contribution of young entrepreneurs and conferred them with various trophies and titles. Winners were announced in a glittering ceremony with the room full of leading names of Entrepreneur. To name a few, Vivek Agarwal, Founder & MD, M Tech Informatics and Comparemunafa.com received Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Anuj Srivastava, CEO, Livspace gain the Innovative Start-up of the Year Award, Dr.V.A.Shiva Ayyadurai, Inventor of Email was named the Serial Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award was given to Nina Lekhi, Founder & Owner, Baggit India Private Limited.

The gala night also gave industry players a chance to network with their peers and be recognized for their innovation and creativity.