Now throwing a smashing party is a child's play

Weekends are here and so are WEEKEND PARTIES!!

You willingly took the onus to host the coolest gig amongst your friends’ circle and want to display your knack by organizing everything in just ‘perfect’ way – right from sending out invitations to the guests; to serving them sumptuous food and special drinks; from choosing the right décor and music to setting the tone of the party.

But to your worst nightmare, the task, which once looked fun, now seems like a daunting mission to achieve. You are time pressed and in dire need of a magic wand to help you put up a great show instantly…DON’T PANIC!! Just SIT BACK and RELAX!!

Yes, you heard me RIGHT…Get down with your bad self, grab your towel and get GROOVY!! With just few clicks, you can now throw the BEST PARTY EVER!

Personal Party Planners to Your Rescue

Invite all party lovers in and let them go gaga over your creative skills because your very own party planner is at service. But that’s not the best part…the best part is they can slip and fit comfortably into your budget. Be it a terrace party, house party, theme party or a pool party; platforms like Gigstart, Yahavi, Qyuki will not only help you with different party ideas, but will leave no loose ends to make your event the talk of the town.

From booking bands, musicians, entertainers, speakers, and other services (like catering, set-designers, photographers, makeup artists, bartenders, etc.) for private, corporate gigs and weddings to never seen before performances of standup comedians, fire artists, acrobats, puppeteers and beatboxers; these platforms act as a one-stop shop for all your event related needs.

Cost-effective, Quick and Secure

Whether you’re hosting party for the first time or as a seasoned pro, such marketplace models provide you a cost-effective, quick and secure way to create an extraordinary gathering. You can even hire entertainers on per hour basis, especially for small budget parties at house. Just feed your party requirements online following simple steps and there you are! Within few hours, you can hire your personal entertainer and book other services instantly.

The entire process – right from providing various options to connecting party planners with the best-suited artists, from concluding payment services to contract formalities – is taken care by the expert team and algorithms at backend.

Furthermore, all the artists on-board are verified and reviewed in order to ensure that your guests get the best entertainment, which they would cherish for years to come. Such firms even keep proper policies in place to protect you against artist cancellations. And once the deal is finalized, artists are charged a facilitation fee for the same.

Jazz Up Your Life

With hundreds of crazy ideas and thousands of artists’ profiles to explore from, it’s your turn to throw a smashing party. Put on your all time favorite prop, dance to the DJ’s tune and spice up the party mood. So what are you waiting for!! Just log on, look for your entertainer, choose artist, and PLAY ALONG!

At last, remember the mantra for successful social and professional life…Work Hard Party Harder! It relieves you from day-to-day hectic work life, peps up your energy level and act as a stress buster.