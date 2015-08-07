Russia Demonstrates Against the West by Burning and Bulldozing Imported Foods

Russian authorities continued their clampdown on food imported from the West with a symbolic bulldozing and burning of confiscated food – despite the country's people struggling with rising food prices.

On Thursday, Moscow marked the anniversary of the first sanctions instigated against some Western foods with the mass destruction of cheese, fruit and vegetables.

More than 50 tons of peaches, nectarines and tomatoes and nearly 30 tons of cheese and 28 tons of meat products were either destroyed or seized on Thursday, according to Russia's agricultural watchdog.

Images of a bulldozer running over piles of cheese were broadcast on Russian television.