Uber

Uber's Class Action Case Might Set Risky Precedent, Lawyer Warns

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A lawyer for ride service Uber, which has been sued by drivers who contend they should be considered employees and are seeking class action status, said it would be preferable to have a trial just on the three drivers who filed the complaint in order to avoid setting a risky precedent.

The drivers, who filed suit in federal court in San Francisco, claim they are entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves.

If allowed to proceed as a class action, the 2013 lawsuit could cover more than 160,000 California drivers and give plaintiffs leverage to negotiate a settlement.

At a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen asked if there was a "tension or inconsistency" for Uber to argue that every single one of its drivers is an independent contractor, yet to also argue that the legal issues in the case are so specific to each driver that it can't be decided as a class action.

Uber could benefit from handling the case as a class action if it is confident that drivers actually are independent contractors under the law, Chen said.

Uber attorney Theodore Boutrous said a better procedure would be to first have a trial solely on the three drivers, instead of a "big, huge" class action that would set a risky precedent.

"If you're confident in your case it would be a good gamble," Chen responded.

One of the fastest-growing sharing-economy companies, Uber operates in 57 countries, with an estimated value of more than $40 billion.

The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the sharing economy, as companies say the contractor model allows for flexibility that many see as important to their success. An ultimate finding that drivers are employees could raise Uber's costs beyond the lawsuits' scope and force it to pay Social Security, workers' compensation and unemployment insurance.

In June, a California labor commissioner ruled that an Uber driver was an employee, not a contractor.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is Douglas O'Connor et al vs. Uber Technologies Inc, 13-3826.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'