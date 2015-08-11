Apple

Expect This Apple Watch Feature to Make Its Way to Your Next iPhone

Expect This Apple Watch Feature to Make Its Way to Your Next iPhone
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Apple’s next iPhone models will reportedly feature a new Force Touch capability similar to the Apple Watch. According to 9to5Mac, Force Touch will let users enable shortcuts and pull up menus by pressing harder than usual on the iPhone’s screen.

Force Touch was heavily integrated into the Apple Watch to make the most of a small screen. By recognizing the difference between a tap and a press, the Apple Watch can open up additional controls within apps. For example, a firm press can end a workout session, reply to a text, or search for an address.

On the iPhone, users will reportedly be able to use Force Touch to access turn-by-turn directions immediately after looking up a point of interest, saving a few taps. In a music app, the capability would allow users to access a small menu of popular options, like saving a track for offline listening.

9to5Mac has also reported that the next iPhone will also share the Apple Watch’s haptic feedback feature, which means the device will vibrate in more subtle ways to give users an added physical response to their taps and presses.

