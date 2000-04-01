Cooking Up Business

Is starting a restaurant your entrepreneurial dream?
These days, consumers are opting to dine out rather than cook at home. The timing is great for food-service businesses. So, where do you start?

Well, restaurateurs agree that you should get a job in the type of establishment you want to open. Learn what goes on behind the scenes and what it's like to do the work before you invest your life savings in your own business.

Supplement your hands-on learning with a variety of resources. Start here:

National Restaurant Association (NRA)

(202) 331-5900

http://www.restaurant.org

Membership includes restaurants, professionals and academic institutions associated with the industry. The NRA Education Foundation has programs to help you get started, manage your operation and train your employees.

Restaurant Associates Northwest

(800) 595-2326

http://www.ranw.com

This hospitality industry consulting firm offers online training courses, including "Starting a Restaurant from Scratch," and other resources.

Entrepreneur Media Inc. (that's us!)

http://www.smallbizbooks.com

Check out our guide, How To Start A Food Service Business.

