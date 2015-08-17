Soylent

Soylent Refutes Claims That It Contains Dangerous Levels of Lead and Cadmium

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soylent Refutes Claims That It Contains Dangerous Levels of Lead and Cadmium
Image credit: Soylent
Reporter
2 min read

There's a lawsuit in the works that might make Soylent investors a bit queasy.

Last week, environmental health watchdog As You Sow filed a notice of intent to bring legal action against meal replacement company Soylent. As You Sow claims that Soylent's powdered product, Soylent 1.5, contains unsafely high levels of lead and cadmium and lacks proper warnings, violating California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act.

"These heavy metals accumulate in the body over time and, since Soylent is marketed as a meal replacement, users may be chronically exposed to lead and cadmium concentrations that exceed California's safe harbor level (for reproductive harm)," Andrew Behar, As You Sow's CEO, said in a statement. "With stories about Silicon Valley coders sometimes eating three servings a day, this is of very high concern to the health of these tech workers."

Related: Food-Tech Startup Soylent Snags $20 Million in Funding

On Monday, Soylent posted on the company blog to deny allegations of unusual or unsafe levels of lead, cadmium or any metal. The company noted that As You Sow's planned lawsuit was not focused on whether the product passes health and safety regulations, but whether the company properly displays warnings. According to Soylent, it does.

"Soylent’s levels of heavy metals are entirely safe and sustainable, even for people using Soylent as a complete food substitute," Soylent's blog post reads. "Trace amounts of lead and cadmium are present everywhere, including drinking water, which is why the FDA and EPA set strict exposure limits."

Due to Proposition 65, California has more stringent legislation regarding heavy metals than most states. While Soylent claims that products easily meet standards set by the FDA, the EPA and the WHO in terms of lead and cadmium, the levels of heavy metals require a warning label under California law.

Soylent has become a trendy replacement for food in entrepreneurial circles. The company recently announced that in October, it will release Soylent 2.0, a pre-bottled variant on its current, mixable powder form (Soylent 1.5). 

Related: Soylent Announces Next Generation Meal Replacement Will Arrive Pre-Bottled

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Soylent Announces Next Generation Meal Replacement Will Arrive Pre-Bottled

Funding

Food-Tech Startup Soylent Snags $20 Million in Funding

Goals

What Is Your Frog? This Exercise Will Help You Rid Yourself of Mental Roadblocks.