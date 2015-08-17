After Massive Recall, Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Coming Back on Aug. 31

August 17, 2015 1 min read

Blue Bell ice cream will return to stores at the end of August, months after a national recall for listeria concerns.

The Texas-based company will roll out its products again in five phases starting on Aug. 31. Blue Bell's plan to sell ice cream in parts of 15 states will "take some time" as it attempts to reboot production facilities, said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, in a video posted Monday.

"We've been working to make our facilities even better and to ensure everything produced is safe, wholesome and the highest quality for you to enjoy," he said.

Blue Bell ice cream was linked to 10 listeria illnesses in four states, including three deaths in Kansas. It took steps to clean and decontaminate plants after the April recall, which prompted the company to cut about a third of its workforce.

Last month, the Alabama Department of Health cleared Blue Bell to restart the production and sale of ice cream made at its Alabama plant.