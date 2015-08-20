Pick Me! HTC Delivers Desire 626G+ Dual Sim Smartphone

August 20, 2015 1 min read

Perhaps the crown jewel of mid-range smartphones, HTC delivers the HTC Desire 626G+ Dual SIM. The new smartphone adds a bold flash of color to the HTC lineup and boasts unique enhancements for a better user experience. It’s powered by an OctoCore 1.7GHz processor, runs Android 4.4 and features a modest 5 inch HD LCD display with HTC Blinkfeed, which provides easy access to a personalized stream of online content, direct from your home screen. With a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front camera, Desire 626G+ takes great photos that can be edited with instant effects and built-in enhancements using HTC Eye Experience. Zoe, an innovative companion app, allows you to create three-second HD picture videos and full motion photo galleries. The device has as a range of storage options from 8GB internal memory to a MicroSD slot that supports up to 32GB additional storage. With so many features, the new Desire 626G+ Dual SIM is a good pick for a mobile change up.