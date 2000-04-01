Automatic Transition

AAMCO Transmissions gears a program toward a second generation of owners.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

It's a franchisee's version of a fairy-tale ending: You lock the door to your business and hand the key to your son or daughter; that moment when you present your heirs with the business built on your sweat and tears.

In honor of the family legacy, AAMCO Transmissions Inc., one of the nation's leading automotive franchises, offers the AAMCO Second Generation School every couple years. The program aims to make the transition of ownership smoother than ever.

AAMCO started the six-day program in 1994, after receiving repeated requests for a formal training program for entrepreneurs who want to take over the family business. The only cost for trainees is their lodging at the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, location; the only requirements are that they be related to current franchisees and have a familiarity with the workings of an AAMCO shop. The practical teaching covers advanced management training, employee training and strategic growth.

"The most recent class I taught had seven people with more than a hundred years' experience between them," reports a former manager of training at AAMCO. "I felt like I was standing among AAMCO's best."

Contact Source

AAMCO Transmissions Inc., (800) 523-0402, www.aamco.com