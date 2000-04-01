Knowledge Is Power

Go back to school to learn everything you need to know about franchising.

What does it really take to be a successful franchisee? The Franchise Center at the University of Texas, El Paso, can answer all your franchising questions at its 2 1/2-day seminar at the El Paso Marriott, March 30 through April 1.

The seminar covers all areas of franchising, including management, law, finance and franchise selection. Participants can use the seminar to receive 375 credits toward their Certified Franchise Executive certification through the IFA. A certificate is also available through the university's Franchise Certificate Management Program.

"Participants gain an understanding of franchising-what it takes to be a franchisee, financially and emotionally," says Carolyn Gough, executive director of the center.

The fee for the seminar is $825. For more information, contact The Franchise Center at (800) 687-4512.

The Franchise Center, (800) 687-4512, cgough@utep.edu