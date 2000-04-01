What's Cooking

Two brothers give customers a great environment to relax and just hang out in.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Richie Cunningham had one; so did Jack Tripper. One of the most popular elements in TV history has been the "hangout." Much like that classic haunt, Cheers, the idea for Hard Times Café was to create a place where everybody knows your name.

A former graphic designer, Fred Parker never had a place to hang out . . . so he created his own. In 1980, with no background in the restaurant business, he and his brother Jim became co-founders of the Hard Times Café by matching their family's chili with some good beer and country music. The result was a bonafide hit. "It became incredibly popular," says Fred. "We'd have lines around the block. It was so successful we had to build others."

Fred, now 58, and Jim, 54, saw an opportunity to expand their creation in 1997, when Dan Rowe, franchisor of the Chesapeake Bagel Bakery, stumbled into the restaurant as a customer. "They make sure the concept doesn't evolve too far from what made it so popular," says Rowe, now CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based franchise.

Rowe hopes to grow from 14 units to 30 by the end of the year, expanding in the Midwest and East. Rowe warns that this opportunity is not for absentee owners-in their most successful stores, the owner/operators make sure their influence is strongly felt.

Contact Source

Hard Times Cafe, (800) 422-2435, http://www.hardtimes.com

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.