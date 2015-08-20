Former Microsoft employees' service marketplace venture Flatpebble bags $600k from IAN

August 20, 2015 2 min read

Hyderabad-based Flatpebble.com has announced to raise $600k from Indian Angel Network (IAN). Sanjay Jesrani and Subram Kapoor have led this round on behalf of IAN and will join the board of the company. The raised fund would be deployed in product innovation, increasing supply depth as well as expansion into other categories.

Flatpebble is an online marketplace that helps users hire professionals like photographers, stylists, tutors, trainers and others at affordable prices. Founded by former Microsoft employees – Venkatesan Seshadri and Pranav Mehta – in December 2013, Flatpebble.com provides an elegant solution to the rapidly growing market for high-quality service providers in the events and lifestyle space. The platform has over 2,500 photographers and other service professionals on-board.

Commenting on the investment, Venkatesan Seshadri, Co-founder & CEO, Flatpebble.com, said, “This investment from IAN is a validation of our approach and the effectiveness of our platform. The IAN team has been very supportive. They have ensured proper due-diligence, with emphasis on guiding and encouraging us.”

Flatpebble takes in-depth approach to services by understanding customers’ needs as well as the service provider's business requirements for each category. Their solutions are focused on helping service providers succeed, while ensuring choice and price transparency for consumers.

Sanjay Jesrani and Subram Kapoor, the IAN lead investors, commented on the investment saying, “The local services space is a $50 billion opportunity and an extremely difficult problem to solve. Flatpebble team has crafted a scalable solution to this problem, which is resonating with customers and service providers. At IAN, we look forward to backing ventures with a disruptive approach to daily problems. We are confident that Flatpebble will rapidly achieve a leadership position in target markets – both in India and globally.”

Flatpebble has also been associated with Microsoft India’s acceleration program. Speaking on being a part of their start-up journey, Ravi Narayan, Director, Microsoft Ventures India, said, “It’s really great to see one of our alumni reach a new milestone. Urban services is a really tough and disorganized market, creating something helps the service providers to grow in a streamlined and efficient fashion, while bringing high levels of satisfaction to the consumers is quite a feat for Flatpebble. We are proud to be part of their start-up story and look forward to continue working with them.”