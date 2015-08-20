Startup Funding

Former Microsoft employees' service marketplace venture Flatpebble bags $600k from IAN

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Microsoft employees' service marketplace venture Flatpebble bags $600k from IAN
Image credit: Nirzar Pangarkar | StockSnap.io
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad-based Flatpebble.com has announced to raise $600k from Indian Angel Network (IAN). Sanjay Jesrani and Subram Kapoor have led this round on behalf of IAN and will join the board of the company. The raised fund would be deployed in product innovation, increasing supply depth as well as expansion into other categories.

Flatpebble is an online marketplace that helps users hire professionals like photographers, stylists, tutors, trainers and others at affordable prices. Founded by former Microsoft employees – Venkatesan Seshadri and Pranav Mehta – in December 2013, Flatpebble.com provides an elegant solution to the rapidly growing market for high-quality service providers in the events and lifestyle space. The platform has over 2,500 photographers and other service professionals on-board.

Commenting on the investment, Venkatesan Seshadri, Co-founder & CEO, Flatpebble.com, said, “This investment from IAN is a validation of our approach and the effectiveness of our platform. The IAN team has been very supportive. They have ensured proper due-diligence, with emphasis on guiding and encouraging us.”

Flatpebble takes in-depth approach to services by understanding customers’ needs as well as the service provider's business requirements for each category. Their solutions are focused on helping service providers succeed, while ensuring choice and price transparency for consumers.

Sanjay Jesrani and Subram Kapoor, the IAN lead investors, commented on the investment saying, “The local services space is a $50 billion opportunity and an extremely difficult problem to solve. Flatpebble team has crafted a scalable solution to this problem, which is resonating with customers and service providers.  At IAN, we look forward to backing ventures with a disruptive approach to daily problems. We are confident that Flatpebble will rapidly achieve a leadership position in target markets – both in India and globally.”

Flatpebble has also been associated with Microsoft India’s acceleration program. Speaking on being a part of their start-up journey, Ravi Narayan, Director, Microsoft Ventures India, said, “It’s really great to see one of our alumni reach a new milestone. Urban services is a really tough and disorganized market, creating something helps the service providers to grow in a streamlined and efficient fashion, while bringing high levels of satisfaction to the consumers is quite a feat for Flatpebble. We are proud to be part of their start-up story and look forward to continue working with them.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Tech in Health is Finding More Buyers in India & Investors are Encashing This Opportunity

Small Business Heroes

A Public-Private Partnership Could Be Key to Your Startup's Survival

Startup Funding

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance