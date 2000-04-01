1-800 EZ Marketing

Can one number hold the key to sure-fire franchise success?
Recently, Novus Franchising Inc. increased its brand awareness with several marketing strategies. The Minneapolis-based company now offers existing and new franchisees the options of windshield replacement, headlamp sealing, paint restoration and dent removal in addition to their tried-and-true windshield-repair repertoire. A complete line of car-care products is also now available for fixed-location franchisees. As options abound, a Novus franchisee may choose to be mobile or stable, and run any combination of services. Start-up costs start at $17,000.

Instituting the company's Smart 800GEO system has proven a marketing miracle. Under the new plan, a customer can call (800) 77-NOVUS, wherein the database automatically locates the customer and dials the closest Novus franchisee. The system counts and routes the calls in proportion to the total number of franchises located in the caller's area, ensuring calls are evenly distributed.

The 800GEO system was developed and is owned by St. Charles, Missouri-based SECR Telcom Inc., whose clientele includes Roto-Rooter and the American Lung Association. "This is a fabulous marketing tool that just happens to be telephony-based," says SECR Telcom CEO William Dodson. "No other system in the world does this."

"Franchisees love the program," says Novus's vice president of marketing Leo Cyr. "It's direct, quick and convenient for everyone involved . . . and all for a very low cost."

Contact Source

SECR Telecom Inc., (888) 947-3100, salesinfo@secr.com

