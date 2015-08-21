ConveGenius: Taking digitization in education to the next level

August 21, 2015 3 min read

Research has shown that gamers regularly exhibit qualities like persistence, risk taking, attention to detail and problem solving. Today, quite a handful of education technology start-ups are focusing on blending these skills, with knowledge of a subject, to deliver a gamified learning experience to kids.

It’s a fact that when children hear the word ‘play’ or ‘mission’, they show more energy – educators and education start-ups cite this as a reason to gamify the learning process. Start-ups such as ConveGenius, Madrats, Callystro, Funtoot, and Edsix Brain Lab are using a variety of new techniques and technology to developed creative gamified platforms for children to make learning more fun and interactive.

Making Learning Process Fun

Edutainment start-up ConveGenius, which is focused on digitising education while ensuring affordability, recently announced the launch of its gaming network mobile application – ‘Battle of Minds’ for the Android users.

Battle of Minds is a real-time multi-player contest platform, where users can engage, interact, play and learn by competing against each other. It is a mixture of trivia, educational content, news and skill based games.

Speaking on the launch, Jairaj Bhattacharya, Co-founder, ConveGenius, said, “Battle of Minds is a step towards creating disruption in the knowledge and digital media segment. We have observed a definite stickiness on our platform and our early adopters just cannot stop using it.”

Benefits

The users derive twin benefits – learning via playing and tokens they earn as they win, which can then be redeemed for cash vouchers and goodies from leading brands like Flipkart, Freecharge, Jabong, BookMyShow, Dominos, Zo Rooms, Vista Print, etc. The platform is based on the concept of ‘the more you learn, the more you redeem!’ and the essence of Battle of Minds reflects the brand philosophy – Edutainment.

“Our vision is to scale this platform globally into the largest edutainment gaming network. Our platform for the first time will be able to create an ecosystem, where brands can organise real time contests on mobile, and educational institutes can choose students by conducting competitive exams, reaching out to 600x users for their campaigns,” Bhattacharya added further.

The platform is being created in such a manner that it will be agnostic to third party games, new topics on the go, live and trending news, and participatory content contribution. It also acts as a social discovery platform for the users by connecting them with like-minded people on the platform, based on the topic of their interest.

Aggressive Growth Plans

Within one month of its launch, the Battle of Minds (beta app), without any paid marketing, has crossed more than 700,000 screen views, over 7000 sign-ups, 800 daily active users, more than 100,000 challenges played and more than 30,000 sessions averaging 21 minutes.

“It comes with a technology to detect web robots in a hack-free environment so that all contests can be completely free of cheats via code and deep learning methods. Shortly, we also plan to introduce game categories on topics of competitive exams like GRE/GMAT/IIT JEE/BANK-PO/Civil Services etc., thereby creating longer life-time value for users. We aim to reach the milestone of 1 million downloads and 1 lakh daily active users by the end of 2015.” said Shashank Pandey, Co-founder, ConveGenius.