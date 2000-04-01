Young Blood

Age-focused consulting company
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

We're creative, entrepreneurial, spirited, strategic people, us Gen Xers-not to mention capable of re-shaping the work force. That's prompted business leaders to call upon age-focused consultant companies such as Paul Litten's Generation Forward Inc. Through his management, consulting and training firm in Atlanta, Litten and his network of expert associates help Fortune 1000 companies recruit, retain, manage and motivate their exuberant cast of characters. Analyzing not just the current crowd, but also the subsequent employees who will pass through the 21-to-35-year-old window in the coming years (i.e., those Gen Y kids), Generation Forward counsels on how best to employ the younger-worker world.

Litten, who previously directed a leadership-building organization on college campuses in Miami, recognized a generation that approached work differently, yet was frequently met with much dissonance. "I thought, `Wait, these are creative, capable team players, but they approach work and life differently. So the set of buttons that you press to get motivation, vision and loyalty has to change,' " he says. "You've got a whole generation in a workplace that's pressing the wrong buttons."

In 1998, entrenched in Gen Xdom himself, Litten, now 35, developed a business plan, saved up half his annual salary and moved his family to Atlanta. Investing about $45,000 of his personal savings and utilizing a small contribution from an angel investor, Litten blended the experience from a former consulting company with his leadership development skills to create Generation Forward, which Litten expects to generate $345,000 this year.

With the knowledge that this younger working generation strives for what he calls entrepreneurial space, Litten advises managers to look beyond the perceived generational stereotypes and disregard work-force tradition. "We are living in a time where the generation wants more ability to affect the bottom line and self-supervise their work," he explains. "It's all about taking the incredible energy and productivity of the generation and helping [everyone] work together."

Contact Source

Generation Forward Inc., (770) 849-0062, http://www.generationforward.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.