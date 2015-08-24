Tim Cook

Apple's Tim Cook Attempts to Reassure Investors Amid Market Turmoil

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer about the company's performance during the recent turmoil.

"As you know, we don't give mid-quarter updates and we rarely comment on moves in Apple stock," Cook wrote. "But I know your question is on the minds of many investors."

"I get updates on our performance in China every day, including this morning, and I can tell you that we have continued to experience strong growth for our business in China through July and August. Growth in iPhone activations has actually accelerated over the past few weeks, and we have had the best performance of the year for the App Store in China during the last 2 weeks."

"Obviously I can't predict the future, but our performance so far this quarter is reassuring. Additionally, I continue to believe that China represents an unprecedented opportunity over the long term as LTE penetration is very low and most importantly the growth of the middle class over the next several years will be huge," Cook added.

Apple shares traded down more than 5 percent in pre-market trading.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tim Cook

Tim Cook's New Accessory: An Apple Glucose Monitor?

Tim Cook

Tim Cook Laid Out the Playbook for Apple's Next Big Thing

Tim Cook

Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success