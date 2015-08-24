iPhone

Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus

Image credit: Apple
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Apple is taking steps to fix “a small percentage” of iPhone 6 Plus phones with defective cameras that take blurry pictures, according to a company statement.

The tech company is specifically addressing units that were bought between September 2014 and January of this year, and has set up a special website where customers can see if their serial number falls within the range of phones affected.

If your iSight back-of-phone camera is not working properly, Apple said they would replace it free of charge.

Complaints about the camera from a sub-section of Apple iPhone 6 Plus users have been bubbling in forums since last year, with some blaming the phone’s Optical Image Stabilizer feature as the main culprit. The company’s newest iPhone 6S smartphone is rumored to be launching soon, with an announcement expected on Sept. 9.

