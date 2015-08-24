Stephen Colbert to Interview Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick During First Week of 'Late Show'

August 24, 2015 1 min read

When Stephen Colbert kicks off his tenure at the Late Show in two weeks’ time, the host will interview two of Silicon Valley’s brightest stars.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Colbert will sit down with Tesla and SpaceX visionary Elon Musk, followed on Thursday by Uber’s polarizing CEO, Travis Kalanick. While Musk previously appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2009, this marks Kalanick’s debut.

In a marked departure from other hosts' line ups, Colbert’s first week of guests will include an eclectic mix of luminaries from the worlds of film, politics, music, business and literature. His very first guests will be George Clooney and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. Later in the week, he will welcome rapper Kendrick Lamar and author Stephen King.

This diversity seems to be in line with the kinds of guests Colbert formerly welcomed on his Comedy Central hit The Colbert Report. Check out the full first-week roster right here.

