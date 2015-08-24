Television

Stephen Colbert to Interview Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick During First Week of 'Late Show'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stephen Colbert to Interview Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick During First Week of 'Late Show'
Image credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

When Stephen Colbert kicks off his tenure at the Late Show in two weeks’ time, the host will interview two of Silicon Valley’s brightest stars.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Colbert will sit down with Tesla and SpaceX visionary Elon Musk, followed on Thursday by Uber’s polarizing CEO, Travis Kalanick. While Musk previously appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2009, this marks Kalanick’s debut.

In a marked departure from other hosts' line ups, Colbert’s first week of guests will include an eclectic mix of luminaries from the worlds of film, politics, music, business and literature. His very first guests will be George Clooney and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. Later in the week, he will welcome rapper Kendrick Lamar and author Stephen King.

This diversity seems to be in line with the kinds of guests Colbert formerly welcomed on his Comedy Central hit The Colbert Report. Check out the full first-week roster right here

Related: 5 Reasons Stephen Colbert Is a Smart Pick for 'The Late Show'

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Television

CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise

Television

Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.

Television

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek