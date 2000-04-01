The Doctor Is In

Computer Doctor Franchise System Inc.

Is there a doctor in the house? Enter 32-year-old Joseph Giovannettone, who joined the lucrative world of "healing" disabled computers in 1998. His Computer Doctor franchise now answers the plea of sick computers everywhere.

Giovannettone discovered Computer Doctor Franchise Systems Inc. in late 1997 through some business contacts his mother had. At the time, he was working for the government as a computer specialist. Six months of careful research helped convince Giovannettone to invest in Computer Doctor-but the real clincher was the impressive National Service Accounts program Computer Doctor boasted. "Our corporate office partners with third-party warranty companies to provide warranty support for systems bought at major retailers," says Giovannettone. So if someone has a problem with a system under warranty with a major retailer, he or she would call the retailer, who then puts in a service call to the nearest Computer Doctor franchisee. It's a built-in moneymaker.

Plus, says Giovannettone, "We require our technicians to be A+ certified, [and my technicians and I] are working on our Microsoft Certification." He also sells computers and equipment at his Watertown, South Dakota, location.

It took about $130,000 for Giovannettone to get his endeavor started, but his biggest challenge now is keeping up with the fast growth. With sales of $180,000 in 1999 and 2000 projections of $240,000, Giovannettone is making computers (and their owners) all better.

