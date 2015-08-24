Twitter Adds Desktop Notifications for Direct Messages

August 24, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Twitter's direct messages via the web just got more useful. Today the social network will start rolling out DM notifications for its site which will be available for everyone by the end of the week. Once it does go live for you, if you have Twitter.com open in a browser tab and get a DM, a notification will appear in the top right corner of your display.

The company has really been pushing for the DMs feature to become a full-fledge messaging service to compete with the likes of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. In addition to today's desktop news, it recently removed the 140-character limit from direct messages and in January added group messaging.

The company has been in the midst of determining how to attract and keep new users to its service. Expanding one of the core features into something most people use on a daily basis, it might be able to get those users to stick around and actually post status updates.

