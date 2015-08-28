Online Video

More People Have a Summer 'Streaming' List Than a Summer Reading List (Infographic)

More People Have a Summer 'Streaming' List Than a Summer Reading List (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Summer used to be synonymous with poring over a juicy read at the beach, or curling up next to a good book outside on the porch.

But not anymore. A new survey conducted by New York-based research firm Miner & Co. Studio reveals that, while 76 percent of Americans say they have a summer reading list, 85 percent report to having a summer “streaming” list -- a catalog of content that they intend to binge before summer ends.

And the great outdoors has slowly become the venue of choice for streaming. Sixty-four percent of participants said that they are consuming video in places where they used to spend time reading outside, including on porches, decks, backyards, beaches and lakes.

YouTube (93 percent) and Netflix (90 percent) are the two platforms leading this streaming trend, according to the report, which surveyed 800 adults aged 18 to 59.

But before you’re quick to bemoan the unplugged vacations of yesteryear, Miner also found that summer streaming can have certain social benefits. Ironically, streaming has increased social interaction between friends and family, according to the survey, in that 65 percent of participants said that they now spend more time with their loved ones watching and talking about their favorite shows.

For additional streaming trends this summer, check out Miner’s infographic right here:

Click to Enlarge

