Connected Consumers: A Day in the Life (Infographic)

August 26, 2015 1 min read

Thanks to technology, there’s no limit to the ways that a company can engage its customers. Understanding how your customers interact with branding and technology at home or while they’re out on the town is the first step to ensuring that you understand the opportunities available for your marketing message. This infographic from SAP showcases data from its Customer Insights and Analytics in Telcoms Market Survey. Take a look for one portrayal of how today's connected consumers interact with brands, showing the range of experiences possible for your brand.

Related: Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges