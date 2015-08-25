With Prime Capital backing, iZofy aims to tap $20 billion cosmic global market of occult science

August 25, 2015 3 min read

An international marketplace connecting experts in occult science with millions of consumers throughout the web, iZofy.com secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Prime Capital Markets limited. The venture plans to use this fund for product development, acquiring robust technology and building a marketing strategy that connects with the lay man.

A venture of Kolkata-based iZodiaque Numerology Services Private Limited, iZofy.com was founded by Rohit K Singhania, Anirudh Singhania and Namit Rai Surana in December, 2014. iZofy is the world’s first Astrology marketplace connecting Astrologers, Numerologists, Palmists, Tarot Card Readers, Vaastu Consultants, Psychics and Healers around the world with $20 billion global occult market.

Occult science industry even with its vast prospect has hurdles at every point. The experts belonging to this industry are losing on tremendous business from across the globe due to not being tech savvy. They are not able to market themselves or their brand on a global scale on the digital platform. For the consumers, the major problem is locating a credible and authentic expert that can solve their problems within their budget.

iZofy.com with the help of its platform try to bridge this gap and offer experts an ideal surface to overcome their communication and geographical barrier and reach out to millions searching for the best solution and offer their services. “It is a global podium where they will be able to easily access online marketing media and exhibit their services to worldwide users across the web,” said an official statement from iZofy.com

For its consumers, iZofy is making selection of a credible expert easier with the help of first of its kind expert rating mechanism for this industry. “Users can even post their problem and allow the experts to bid to offer a solution within their budget. Along with this, consumers have access to a wide range of free services like various Numerology reports, Zodiac forecast and many more things,” added official statement.

iZofy.com also offer the world's most accurate match making tool named iZO Match Maker. These suggestions are divided into parameters like Finance, Love, Ego, Physical Compatibility etc. “This tool uses Western Zodiac, Indian Vedic Astrology and the Numerology system to suggest whether the match is good or not, making it the most accurate match making tool available to mankind,” informed official statement.

Its mission is to tap into the cosmic global market of occult science and help the experts reach out to the millions searching for the ideal solution. Being a start-up, iZofy.com competes with leading players like Astrospeak, Astrosage and Ganeshaspeaks.com for a chunk of the global occult science market, which have the potential of $10 billion in India and US alone.