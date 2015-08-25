Orios Venture backs Bengaluru-based hiring start-up ePoise addressing pain points in HR space

August 25, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based ePoise, one of the fastest growing start-up in the HR space, has raised over half a million dollars investment led by Orios Venture Partners and from few other angel investors, including Amit Ranjan, Co-founder, Slideshare. Prior to ePoise, Orios Venture Partners has led over 17 start-up investments in India, which includes Ola, Zo Rooms Pretty Secrets, Pickingo and many more.

Apart from raising the investment, the firm also launched its ‘ePoise Job Interviews app’. It is the world’s first interview-place on mobile that lets job seekers find jobs, select and directly take interviews from their smart phones, at any time, from anywhere.

Founded by Sachin Agrawal and Bishan Singh, both alumni of London Business School, ePoise has become the preferred hiring destination for more than 100 start-ups and progressive companies such as Ola, Flipkart, Mindtree, Redbus, Limeroad, Siemens, Swiggy, apigee, Bookmyshow, Zivame and Bankbazaar, among others, given the reach, convenience and speed it provides. They are using ePoise both for lateral as well as campus hiring.

Commenting on the same lines, Sachin Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer - ePoise said, “Having worked with various companies across the globe, both Bishan (Co-Founder and COO) and I spent considerable time hiring. We realized that conducting interviews is the only effective way to select talent since most CVs, especially for junior to mid levels, looked alike. Still typically, there is an 80 per cent rejection rate in first round interviews and scheduling is always a challenge. In the entire process, one can well imagine how much of time, effort and money gets wasted. The ePoise Job Interviews app addresses all these issues, and in addition helps companies find and engage with talent. We believe that it's only a matter of time when if an interview is worth attending, it happens on ePoise”.

A next generation hiring platform, ePoise is changing the game by putting a job seeker in control. On ePoise app they select the company, the time and place of their interview. Importantly, ePoise also helps them get ahead of competition, while other candidates using conventional means continue to submit resumes and wait for interview calls.

On the other side, the hiring companies not only find quality talent on ePoise, but by automating their initial round of interview and associated candidate engagement, they significantly reduce their hiring time and effort too. The ePoise Job Interviews app is designed to work in low, even zero bandwidth conditions and is being used successfully in tier 2 and tier 3 towns as well.