Today Is the Luckiest Day of the Year (Astrologically Speaking)

August 26, 2015 2 min read

Need a little extra luck? Today, the planets will align to provide just that.

According to prolific astrologist Susan Miller, Aug. 26 will be the luckiest day of the year for every astrological sign. On this day, Jupiter will conjoin with the Sun, something that happens once a year, always on a different day and in a different sign.

Miller says that each sign will enjoy different displays of good fortune on the year's luckiest day. Entrepreneurs who are Libras, Leos and Aries are promised a particularly good day when it comes to money and business. Capricorns, Sagittarius, Scorpios and Cancers will enjoy benefits of the competitive edge, with major payoffs coming from business negotiations, presentations and promotions.

Still, even Miller believes that you can't wait for luck to come to you – you have to work to make luck happen.

"To do best, you must show your intent by being out and about and being interested in opportunities that come your way," she writes in August's Taurus horoscope. "Nothing happens if you stay home!"

Whether or not you believe in astrology, you can take that advice to heart. Spend today making a "passionate effort toward a great goal," and hope that on the luckiest day of the year, your efforts can conjure up some entrepreneurial results.

Miller's Astrologyzone.com reportedly attracts 6.5 million readers a month.

