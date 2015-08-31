Prepping for the Holidays? Know How Consumers are Shopping Now

August 31, 2015 1 min read

With the holidays approaching, make sure your company is ready for how consumers are shopping now. Last month, Signal surveyed 500 consumers on how their shopping habits, everything from how they browse to whether they make purchases on mobile devices. The answers, available in its The Signal Retailer’s Guide to Understanding the 2015 Holiday Shopper, may surprise you. For instance, more than 82% still plan to shop in-person at brick-and-mortar stores. But how we shop for others and ourselves isn’t always the same. The study says that when we’re shopping for ourselves, we look across channels, from desktops to tablets, phones and stores.

Take a look at some of the most critical takeaways in this infographic and download the study for more details.

