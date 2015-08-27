Instagram

Instagram Photos and Videos No Longer Need to Be Square

Instagram Photos and Videos No Longer Need to Be Square
Image credit: 2nix Studio | Shutterstock.com
Social media addicts, rejoice: No longer will you have to crop your friend's face out of a photo when you upload to Instagram. 

On Thursday, Instagram announced that in addition to the traditional square photos, users can now post photos and videos that are portraits and landscape formats. When uploading a photo, users just need to tap the format icon if they want to choose one of the other options instead of settling for square.

"It turns out that nearly one in five photos or videos people post aren’t in the square format, and we know that it hasn’t been easy to share this type of content on Instagram: friends get cut out of group shots, the subject of your video feels cramped and you can’t capture the Golden Gate Bridge from end to end," reads a post announcing the update on Instagram's blog.

The new update will also allow for all filters that you can use on photos to be applied to videos. In the blog post, the company also mentioned it expected the option to post videos in widescreen to allow for an influx in cinematic posts – though, recently the option to host vertical videos has become just as important with the rise of Snapchat. 

